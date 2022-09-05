Fifth convocation ceremony of IIDL: Kerala Governor guides the GenNext Netas in Uttan | FPJ

“The quality of education is important, the sense of values that one has is more important than just the academic qualifications. The values inculcated by this institute amongst its students where along with their leadership skills their quality if compassion is also inculcated which helps to play as the leader,” said Governor of Kerala- Arif Khan while addressing a convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership (IIDL), at the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) in Uttan near Bhayandar on the occasion of Teachers Day on Monday.

The fifth batch comprising students from various states completed their one-year coursework in the Post Graduate Programme in Leadership in Politics & Governance. The convocation ceremony was held at the campus of RMP’s Knowledge Excellence Centre in the presence of RMP office bearers- Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Ravindra Sathe and IIDL Course Director- Devendra Pai. While Sahasrabuddhe stressed on the point of developing leadership, as a science as developing good leaders is the need of the country, two outgoing students - Yadam Bagang from Arunachal and Thirveen Sankar from Kerala shared their experience on how this course helped them to develop their overall personality and helped them move closer towards their goals.

Apart from imparting the art of governance as a discipline, RMP’s structured residential course aims at providing students with a deep insight into the country’s socio-political scenario and public administration, besides inculcating leadership values.