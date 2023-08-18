Fifth Bridge Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor Ready

FPJ

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) achieved another milestone by completing the construction of a 320-metre-long bridge – which is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor – over the Auranga river in Valsad district of Gujarat.

“This is the fifth river bridge to be completed on the corridor, with eight full span girders of 40 metres each. The height of the piers varies from 20 to 26 metres, featuring circular piers of 5 and 5.5 metres in diameter,” said an official of NHSRCL. Situated between the Vapi and Bilimora high-speed rail stations, the heavy-duty infrastructure is an add-on to the previously completed bridges on the Par, Purna, Mindhola and Ambika rivers. The overall plan for the corridor includes 24 river bridges, with 20 in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra.

Touted as India's first high-speed rail corridor

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad route is set to be India's first high-speed rail corridor. A journey on the futuristic rail network will take approximately one hour and 58 minutes with limited stops and two hours and 57 minutes with all stops. The operational control center for the MAHSR corridor will be located in Sabarmati. Noise barriers have been installed alongside the viaduct to minimise train noise.

“The completion of this bridge marks significant progress toward the completion of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, bringing India closer to establishing a cutting-edge transportation system,” remarked the official.

