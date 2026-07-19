FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Heavy Betting Grips Mumbai Ahead Of Argentina-Spain Clash; Bars, Gymkhanas Plan Late-Night Screenings

Football fever has gripped Mumbai as fans place bets and venues prepare to screen the FIFA World Cup final | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 18, 2026: The World Cup football final to be held at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, late on Sunday night has generated tremendous excitement in Mumbai. .

Heavy betting is taking place in the city, and the defending champions Argentina, who won the final in Qatar in 2022, appear to be having a slight edge over Spain, which has been consistently superb in its performance in this 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Betting Activity Picks Up

According to bookies, both the teams are almost evenly poised and indications are that the match would be decided in extra time or a penalty shootout.

Incidentally, neither of the teams faced penalty shootouts in the knockout stages. Sources said the odds on Argentina are 1:1, which means that for every rupee you bet on the men in the white and sky-blue striped uniform, you get Rs 2.

Bars Eye Late-Night Crowds

Meanwhile, owners of several bars across the city and suburbs are planning to screen the live telecast to attract more customers. The normal closing time for bars is 1.30 am. Owners of many bars applied for permission to keep their establishments open till the end of the match.

However, the police have refused permission, citing possible law and order problems. Nevertheless, the bar owners have decided to let their patrons enjoy the match in any case with the "cooperation" of the local police.

President of the Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association, Vijay Shetty, told FPJ on Saturday that the police give permission only for New Year's Eve celebrations till 5 am.

Gymkhanas Plan Screenings

However, many gymkhanas have decided to go ahead and make special arrangements for their members and guests to watch the match on Sunday night on giant television screens. Guest fees have been hiked to Rs 1,000 per head and more.

Also Watch:

An office-bearer of one of the suburban gymkhanas said, "The police have refused permission. But we plan to informally screen the match anyway. Why deprive members of the excitement? Ideally, the government should have permitted gymkhanas to host the evening and earned extra revenue in the process. But there is little we can do about it."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/