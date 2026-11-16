'Felt Really Great!': Children Charmed By Prince William & Princess Kate In Mumbai | VIDEO | X

Mumbai: British royals Prince William and Princess Kate received a warm welcome in Mumbai on Monday, as they arrived in India for a three-day official visit centred on the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards.

The royal couple participated in a gully cricket session with schoolchildren, alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, creating memorable moments with the children.

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'Literally Amazing', says schoolgirl

One of the schoolchildren, Aadhya, who participated in the cricket session, expressed her excitement after meeting the royal couple and Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking to reporters, she said, “It was literally amazing because seeing a superstar of cricket, the father of cricket, was a big thing for us... He gave us autographs too.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra | One of the children, Aadhya, says, "It was literally amazing because seeing a superstar of cricket, the father of cricket, was a big thing for us... He gave us autographs too... They (Prince William and Princess Kate) were polite, very sweet, doing namaste, and truly very cute and helpful." — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

Aadhya also praised the royal couple for their friendly behaviour and warm interactions with the children. “They were doing namaste, and truly very cute and helpful,” she said.

Another child expressed her excitement saying, “We had not imagined that we would truly be able to meet Sachin Tendulkar and the Prince and Princess... We were happy to be able to meet them.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra | One of the children, Vaishnavi, says, "We had not imagined that we would truly be able to meet Sachin Tendulkar and the Prince and Princess... We were happy to be able to meet them..." https://t.co/WZziaxJF0J — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

Traditional Dhol Performances Welcome Royal Couple

The Prince and Princess of Wales were also greeted with traditional Indian music and cultural performances upon their arrival in Mumbai.

The performers welcomed the couple with dhol beats and other traditional instruments, adding a festive atmosphere to the occasion. A young musician, Laukik, described his experience of interacting with Prince William.

“He (Prince William) was asking how long you have been playing and what the name of your band is... It felt really great,” Laukik told reporters.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: One of the performers, Laukik, says, "He (Prince William) was asking how long you have been playing and what the name of your band is... It felt really great." https://t.co/iUZIWNdUw9 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

Prince William, Kate Return To India After Nearly A Decade

The visit marked the couple's return to India together after nearly a decade. Prince William and Princess Kate last visited India together in 2016. Their latest visit includes engagements in Mumbai before they travel to New Delhi.

The royal couple are scheduled to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17.

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