‘Feel guilty for making my son put his money in PMC bank’ says, customer

Mumbai: SK Solanki, 56-year-old, is unable to hold back his tears. He feels guilty that he asked his son to put in all his saving into Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.

“My son had an account in State Bank of India (SBI) and he kept all his savings in that account. But four months back, I asked my son, Jatin Solanki, to transfer that money in PMC bank. I regret that decision.”

Solanki, who works in Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), lives with his five-member family. “I feel guilty that I put my whole family in so much stress.” Solanki has around Rs 1 crore in the bank. “This was not just my savings but the money that my son made after selling his share in his previous start-up.” Solanki added that his son is finding it difficult to pay the salary of his employees and also carrying out other daily activities of his new venture, Expertrons.

Other than this, Solanki added, “We have to pay installments of our home loan too. At present, we are doing whatever we can to stay afloat.” Apologising for his tears, Solanki asserted, “My son is taking help of his friends to manage whatever he can.”