Fear Of God Exists! Viral Video Shows Thief Apologising To Deity Before Stealing Temple Donation Cash In Nagpur |

Nagpur: In a bizarre incident from Maharashtra's Nagpur, two unidentified thieves were caught on CCTV apologising to God before breaking open donation boxes at two temples and fleeing with the cash, leaving both devotees and police stunned. The theft reportedly took place at the Sheetla Mata Temple and Shiv Temple in the Maldhakka area under the jurisdiction of Lakadganj Police Station.

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According to reports, a temple caretaker locked the premises on the evening of July 27. However, when he returned the following morning, he found the main gate lock broken. Upon entering the temple, he discovered that the locks of the donation boxes in both temples had been forced open and the cash inside was missing.

CCTV Shows Thief Apologising To Deity

The incident took an unusual turn after CCTV footage from the temple premises was examined. The video allegedly shows two men entering the temple late at night. Before carrying out the theft, one of the suspects is seen folding his hands and holding their ears in front of the deity, apparently seeking forgiveness. Moments later, they proceed to break open the donation boxes, collect the cash and flee the spot.

Police Launch Investigation

The exact moment, offering an apparent apology before committing the crime, has made the incident widely discussed on social media and among local residents. Based on the complaint filed by the temple management, Lakadganj Police have registered a case of theft and launched an investigation.

Police officials said they are analysing the CCTV footage and other technical evidence to establish the identity of the accused and trace their whereabouts. Efforts are also underway to recover the stolen cash.

While the exact amount stolen has not been disclosed, cops believe the CCTV footage will play a crucial role in identifying the suspects. Authorities have appealed to the public to share any information that could help locate the two accused, as the investigation into the unusual temple theft continues.

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