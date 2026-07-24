FDA Suspends Licences Of Five Mumbai Bakeries Including 57-Year-Old Bristol Bakery In Mahim Over Safety Violations |

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Greater Mumbai, has suspended the licences of five bakeries, including the 57-year-old Bristol Bakery in Mahim, and ordered four others, including Bengaluru Iyengar Bakery in Kalachowki, to cease operations after a special citywide inspection uncovered multiple violations of food safety norms.

Special Citywide Drive Inspected 34 Establishments Across All Mumbai Zones

The special drive was undertaken to ensure the availability of safe and quality food to consumers and to strengthen enforcement of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. FDA teams inspected 34 bakery establishments across all zones of Mumbai.

The inspections revealed several lapses, including poor hygiene, unsafe food handling practices, non-compliance with licence conditions and other food safety regulations. Some establishments were also found operating without the mandatory registration or licence.

Licences Suspended for Bristol, Anmol, New Maharashtra, Saba, and Unnati Bakeries

The FDA suspended the licences of Bristol Bakery (Mahim), Anmol Bakery & Stores (Andheri East), New Maharashtra Bakery & Store (Chembur), Saba Bakery & Stores (Goregaon East) and Unnati Bakery (Dahisar West) with immediate effect.

It also issued Stop Business Notices to Bengaluru Iyengar Bakery (Kalachowki), Golden Bakery (Ghatkopar West), Mirza & Sons Bakery (Vikhroli West) and Big Bite Bakery (Kandivali East), directing them to halt operations until they comply with food safety requirements.

In all, the FDA issued 22 Improvement Notices, four Stop Business Notices, five immediate licence suspensions, and initiated three compounding proceedings under Section 69 of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

FDA officials said the action is part of the department's ongoing enforcement drive to improve compliance with food safety standards and safeguard public health. They warned bakery operators to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, adding that similar surprise inspections and strict action against violators will continue across Mumbai.

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