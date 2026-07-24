Hundreds Join Tiranga Rally In Bhiwandi Over NEET Paper Leak, Demand Resignation Of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan |

Mumbai: Hundreds of residents joined a Tiranga Rally in Bhiwandi on Friday to express solidarity with the nationwide student movement over the alleged NEET paper leak and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Slogans Raised; Memorandum Submitted to SDO with Series of Demands

The march proceeded from Amjadiya Road to Shanti Nagar. Organisers said no political party flags were carried during the rally, with participants instead holding the Indian tricolour to emphasise unity. Slogans such as "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa Do" were raised, while several participants carried placards criticising the Union government over the alleged examination irregularities.

The rally concluded with the submission of a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), outlining a series of demands related to the controversy.

Shaikh Cites Public Anger Over Paper Leak and Police Action at Jantar Mantar

Speaking to reporters, Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh said the march was not organised under the banner of any political party but reflected the sentiments of ordinary citizens.

"The people of Bhiwandi participated voluntarily and in large numbers. There is widespread public anger across the country over the alleged NEET paper leak and the reported police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The purpose of this Tiranga Rally was to express solidarity with the student movement and demand an end to corruption in the examination system," Shaikh said.

The memorandum submitted to the SDO sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him accountable for the alleged NEET paper leak. It also demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged lathi-charge on student protesters at Jantar Mantar, financial assistance of ₹1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the controversy, and the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against student protesters in Delhi and across other states and Union Territories.

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