FDA Suspends Licence Of Celebrity-Favourite Delhi Se Restaurant In Vashi Over Food Safety Lapses | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licence of Delhi Se, Vashi, after an inspection found multiple violations of food safety and hygiene norms. The restaurant, which promotes itself as a favourite among celebrities ranging from cricketers to stand-up comedians, scored only 46% compliance during the FDA inspection.

The action followed a complaint filed by consumer activist Anuj Gupta, who alleged that the restaurant was not providing free drinking water to customers and was selling packaged drinking water without clearly mentioning its price in the menu card. Acting on the complaint, Food Safety Officer Jyotsna Jadhav conducted an inspection of the establishment.

Based on the findings, the FDA's Konkan (Thane/Navi Mumbai) division suspended the restaurant's food business licence through an order issued on July 13.

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The inspection revealed several deficiencies, including inadequate storage facilities for food and packaging materials, doors that were not pest-proof, non-compliant flooring, absence of records of food testing through accredited laboratories, failure to maintain mandatory records of semi-annual potable water testing as per IS:10500 standards, damaged walls and ceilings with flaking paint and plaster, and windows without insect-proof screens. Although the restaurant complied with requirements related to refrigeration, ventilation, lighting, personnel hygiene facilities, display of a valid FSSAI licence and food preparation infrastructure, the overall compliance score stood at just 46%, prompting the suspension of its licence.

The restaurant's website claims it is "loved by" celebrities including cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Anushka Sharma and stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu, and also displays photographs of celebrities with the restaurant staff. However, the FDA's action pertains to food safety and regulatory compliance and is unrelated to these celebrity associations.

Welcoming the action, Gupta said it demonstrates the FDA's commitment to protecting consumer rights and ensuring accountability among food business operators.

The suspension comes amid an intensified statewide enforcement drive by the Maharashtra FDA against hygiene and food safety violations at restaurants, hotels and other food establishments.

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