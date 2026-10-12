FDA Suspends Brijwasi Malad And Zepto Bhandup Food Licences Over Alleged Hygiene Violations; ₹1.51 Crore Gutkha Seized In Palghar |

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of Brijwasi’s operator, Krishnam Retails LLP, in Malad West, with immediate effect after an inspection allegedly revealed deficiencies posing a serious public health risk. The action was part of a statewide festive-season inspection drive led by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Brijwasi Licence Suspended After Inspection

The FDA also suspended the licence of quick-commerce company Zepto Limited’s Bhandup premises over alleged serious violations of hygiene and sanitation requirements. The action against Brijwasi followed an inspection on October 9, while Zepto’s premises were inspected on October 7 and its licence was suspended on October 9.

According to the FDA, the action against Brijwasi was taken under Sections 32(1) and 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Zepto’s licence was suspended under Section 32(3) of the Act, read with the relevant licensing regulations.

Action Under Food Safety Act

In a separate operation in Taloja, Raigad district, the FDA destroyed or seized milk and milk products worth Rs 3.89 lakh and suspended three licences or registrations following inspections conducted on October 8 and 9.

At Sawariya Milk and Milk Products in Taloja, officials destroyed 5,394 litres of milk valued at Rs 2.77 lakh after allegedly finding storage without a valid licence or registration, inadequate hygiene and no wastewater drainage system. The establishment reportedly supplied milk daily to around 68 food business operators. Similarly, at Maheshwari Foods in the same area, 119 kg of low-fat paneer worth Rs 30,340 was destroyed after a lizard was allegedly found in the production room.

At Royal Foods, 1,019 kg of curd worth Rs 81,536 was taken into safe custody after officials found discrepancies between the nutritional information on the label and the laboratory analysis report.

Meanwhile, the FDA seized banned gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco worth Rs 1.31 crore from a truck in Palghar district on October 9. The vehicle, valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh, was intercepted near Hotel Manor Gate on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway following a tip-off.

An offence was registered at Manor police station against the driver, cleaner and six other accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act. The total seizure, including the vehicle, was valued at approximately Rs 1.51 crore. The FDA said further legal proceedings were underway in the cases.

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