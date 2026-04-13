FDA Suspends Bhabha Hospital Blood Bank Licence For 4 Days Over Staffing Irregularities & Operational Deficiencies | File Photo

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of the blood bank at KB Bhabha Hospital, Bandra, for four days after an inspection conducted on April 2, 2026 revealed recurring staffing irregularities and operational deficiencies.

Complaint Filed by Health Activist Chetan Kothari

The inspection was initiated following a complaint filed by health activist Chetan Kothari through a government grievance portal. During the visit, FDA officials found that the blood bank was not functioning on a full-time basis. Although six Blood Centre Technicians had been approved by the authority, only three were found working at the blood centre at the time of inspection.

The remaining three approved technicians—Vaishali Bharti, Smita Ambare and Varsha Zhanje—were found to be deployed in the hospital laboratory instead of the blood centre. This diversion of staff directly impacted round-the-clock operations and was cited as a key violation by the FDA.

Only Three Technicians Were Found Working at Blood Centre

Considering these deficiencies and other issues, the FDA issued a show-cause notice to the establishment and ordered suspension of the blood centre’s licence for four days. The authority also directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration to ensure adequate staffing and strict compliance with norms, including full-time presence of approved personnel.

Significantly, this is not the first instance of action against the facility. “The FDA had earlier suspended the blood centre’s licence for two days over similar violations. Despite prior communication to the BMC, no corrective measures were implemented, raising serious concerns about administrative inaction and accountability,” alleged Kothari.

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FDA Issued Show-Cause Notice

He further alleged that the issue appears to be “intentionally created” to pave the way for privatisation of services. “This is the second time. Repeated same violation is being noted. Both FDA and BMC failed to implement the law. I will now approach the police department for registration of the offence of fraud and also approach the court,” he said.

According to Kothari, the letter regarding FDA action received by him has not mentioned the date when the suspension will be implemented.

Meanwhile, Dr Vinod Khade, medical superintendent of the hospital, was unavailable for comment. A senior hospital official stated that inspections are conducted from time to time following complaints to the FDA. The official added that although there are four sanctioned posts for blood bank technicians, only two technicians are currently available, forcing the facility to manage operations under constraints.

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