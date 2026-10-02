FDA Raids Thane & Raigad Dairies In Major Food Safety Crackdown; 617 Litres Of Loose & Substandard Milk Worth ₹38,914 Seized | representational image

Thane: In a stern crackdown targeting public health violations, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched surprise raids on milk distribution centers across the Thane and Navi Mumbai regions, confiscating a total of 617 liters of loose, unlabeled, and substandard milk. The operation specifically targeted five establishments across Kalwa, Uran, and Ulwe following widespread concerns over poor product quality and the illegal distribution of unbranded dairy.

Also Watch:

The targeted inspections revealed multiple instances of non-compliance. At Tuljai Dairy in Uran, authorities uncovered 350 liters of raw loose milk—comprising 210 liters of buffalo milk and 140 liters of cow milk—valued at ₹24,360. Similarly, inspections at Aarti Dairy in Ulwe resulted in the seizure of 167 liters of loose buffalo milk worth ₹13,026.

Further inspections across Kalwa exposed additional violations at local storefronts. Pratik Milk Shopee was found holding 37 liters of loose pasteurized milk worth ₹2,670, while R.K. Dairy and Laxmi Dairy had 50 liters (valued at ₹3,340) and 13 liters (valued at ₹898) of loose and substandard milk, respectively. In total, the raids across these five regional establishments netted dairy stocks valued at ₹38,914.

Alongside the local dairy inspections, the FDA intensified its statewide campaign against banned and sub-standard commodities across Mumbai and the Konkan division. During operations inspecting 11 different commercial premises, regulatory teams confiscated restricted stocks and materials totaling ₹23,16,167.

Underscoring the administration's zero-tolerance stance on consumer safety, senior FDA leadership noted that actions against compromised food products will remain aggressive. Under the leadership of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the department issued a firm warning:

"The health and well-being of citizens will not be compromised under any circumstances. Strict legal action will continue against establishments engaged in the storage or sale of expired, tampered, or unhygienic and unsafe food products".