FDA Cracks Down On Cosmetic Establishments, Inspects 29 Units & Suspends 3 Licences Since June | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Amid concerns over Pakistani-made skin-lightening creams containing excessive levels of toxic heavy metals, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted 29 inspections of cosmetic establishments and took four enforcement actions between June and August, including three licence suspensions and one cancellation.

The figures cover the period after Tukaram Mundhe took charge as FDA commissioner on May 25, 2026. They come against the backdrop of 73 enforcement actions recorded by the department over five financial years, from 2021-22 to 2025-26, including 54 licence suspensions and 19 cancellations. During this period, the FDA conducted 980 inspections and issued 151 notices.

Enforcement actions over five years

Enforcement peaked in 2024-25, when the department recorded 25 actions following 224 inspections. In 2023-24, it took 21 actions after 199 inspections, while eight actions were recorded in 2025-26 following 214 inspections.

FDA flags toxic heavy metals

The issue gained prominence after the Maharashtra FDA acted against Goree Beauty Cream in July, following complaints from Nagpur and laboratory testing. The department found mercury and lead above permissible limits and declared Goree Beauty Cream, Face Fresh Gold Beauty Cream and Serum, and Golden Star Beauty Cream as not of standard quality. It ordered a stop to their sale, distribution and use.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) subsequently issued a public health alert against Goree Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream, both labelled as made in Pakistan. The central regulator said the products were unauthorised for sale in India, lacked the required import registration and contained excessive heavy metals. It advised consumers against purchasing or using them.

Also Watch:

An FDA official said cosmetics containing excessive levels of heavy metals could pose health risks and advised consumers to check product labels and regulatory details before purchasing them.

Illegal cosmetic stocks seized

The department's wider crackdown also included a 72-hour enforcement drive in July, during which it seized illegally sold stocks worth Rs 90.42 lakh, including Pakistan-origin cosmetics.

For consumers, the cases underline the importance of checking the authenticity and regulatory status of beauty products, particularly skin-lightening creams.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/