11-Year-Old Ashram School Student Dies During Treatment In Shahapur, Tribal Groups Stage Protest | File Pic

Thane: The death of an 11-year-old Class V student undergoing treatment after falling ill at the government-run Pise Ashram School, operated under the Shahapur Tribal Development Project, has triggered widespread concern and protests by tribal organisations. The deceased, identified as Vivek Subhash Bhoye, a resident of Vanganpada in Khardi, died while undergoing treatment at Shahapur Sub-District Hospital.

Following his death, the boy’s family and various tribal organisations have launched a protest at the Tribal Development Project Office in Shahapur, demanding strict legal action against those allegedly responsible. The protesters have called for a case of culpable homicide to be registered against the officials concerned and have also sought action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Taking a firm stand, the protesters have refused to accept the child’s body until their demands are addressed and action is initiated against those held responsible. The agitation has intensified pressure on the authorities to establish whether there were lapses in the child’s treatment and whether he received timely medical attention.

Student under treatment for three days

According to sources, Vivek had been receiving treatment at a sub-centre attached to the ashram school for the past three days. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Shahapur Sub-District Hospital, where he died despite medical treatment.

Dr Gajendra Pawar, head of Shahapur Sub-District Hospital, confirmed that the child had been admitted and was receiving treatment. However, doctors could not save him.

An assistant project officer at the Shahapur Tribal Development Project Office said discussions had been held with the doctors concerned regarding the student’s medical history. The officer added that the exact cause of death would become clear only after the post-mortem report is received.

Questions over medical care

The child’s death has raised serious questions among tribal groups about the medical facilities available to students living in government-run ashram schools. Protesters have questioned whether Vivek received appropriate medical attention at the right time and whether any negligence at the school or medical facility contributed to the tragedy.

The organisations have demanded a fair and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading to the boy’s death, along with stringent legal action against anyone found responsible. Their demand for a culpable homicide case and action under the Atrocities Act has put the authorities under pressure to establish accountability.

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Protest continues at project office

The agitation was continuing at the Tribal Development Project Office in Shahapur, with the family and protesters maintaining that they would not withdraw their protest until their demands were met.

The post-mortem findings and the outcome of the proposed inquiry are now expected to play a crucial role in determining the cause of death and whether any medical or administrative negligence occurred. Until these findings are available, the precise circumstances surrounding the child’s death remain unclear.

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