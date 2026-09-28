FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe Responds To Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s Extortion Allegations, Seeks Specific Complaints For Probe |

Mumbai: Responding to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s allegations of extortion and misuse of powers by Maharashtra FDA officials, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said that anyone with specific information should approach the department or police and assured that appropriate action would be taken if the allegations were found to be true.

‘File Formal Complaint’

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Mundhe said, “If he has specific information, he should have lodged a complaint with FDA or the police.” He added that there was no reason to respond to a general statement.

Mundhe’s response came after Raut, in a letter dated September 27, alleged that some FDA officials were threatening hotels, restaurants and quick-commerce companies with licence suspension and allegedly demanding money to avoid or reverse enforcement action.

FDA Crackdown On Food Safety

The allegations come amid an intensified FDA crackdown on food safety violations across Maharashtra. The department has taken action against eateries and food businesses, including established and well-known operators. More than 850 food licences have been suspended during the enforcement drives since Mundhe took charge, according to figures released by the department.

While appreciating Mundhe’s action against food adulteration, analogue paneer, adulterated milk, unhygienic kitchens and expired food stock, Raut alleged that the enforcement drive had also created an opportunity for some officials to allegedly threaten businesses and demand money.

Raut alleged that “closing notice” demands had risen to Rs 75,000–2 lakh and claimed businesses across Maharashtra had reported extortion. He cited an alleged Rs 17–18 lakh collection in Thane and questioned due process in licence suspensions. He sought an independent probe, complaint verification and action against erring officials.

The allegations could not be independently verified. Mundhe said specific complaints should be formally submitted so that they can be investigated and appropriate action taken.

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