 Fatal Collision: Cement Mixer Truck Collides with Vehicle in Maharashtra's Solapur, 6 Dead
Fatal Collision: Cement Mixer Truck Collides with Vehicle in Maharashtra's Solapur, 6 Dead

11 people were injured in the accident

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
Solapur: In a tragic development coming from Maharashtra's Solapur district, six people were killed while 11 others were injured as a cement mixer truck collided with private passenger vehicle on Friday.

(more details awaited)





