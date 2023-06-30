Fatal Collision: Cement Mixer Truck Collides with Vehicle in Maharashtra's Solapur, 6 Dead

Solapur: In a tragic development coming from Maharashtra's Solapur district, six people were killed while 11 others were injured as a cement mixer truck collided with private passenger vehicle on Friday.
(more details awaited)
