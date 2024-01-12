Fashion Designer Vratika Gupta Buys Flat In Mumbai Highrise For Whopping ₹116 Crore

Representational photo |

Mumbai: Vratika Gupta, a Fashion Designer and alumna of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) recently acquired a sprawling 12,138 sq ft apartment in Mumbai’s upscale “Three Sixty West” high rise for a whopping Rs116.42 crore, according to IndexTap.com, a real estate data analytics firm.

Gupta, who is the founder of Maison Sia, a luxury home decor company, registered the Lower Parel flat on January 7. Her new luxury home comes with eight parking spots.

About Vratika Gupta

Gupta began her career in the fashion world as an Apparel Designer at Anjuman Fashions Ltd. She worked as a designer for the label ANJU MODI from 2009 to 2011. She was also a design director at Two White Birds from 2011 to 2016. In 2017 she launched Vratika & Nakul with her husband Nakul Aggarwal. The brand’s USP was handcrafted designs.

In 2022, she founded Maison Sia, a luxury home decor brand, which is a hub for artistically upscale products. The stamp duty for her flat amounted to Rs5.82 crore.

About Three Sixty West Twin Tower

The twin-tower ‘Three Sixty West’ complex has been in the news in 2023 for having registered India’s biggest property deal. This was when 28 units were bought by family members and associates of D’Mart founder Radhakrishna Damani in Mumbai for Rs 1,238 crore. The transactions were registered on February 3, 2023.

In October last year, the promoter of Everest Food Products Private Limited had purchased an apartment worth Rs73.50 crore. Further, several high-profile deals were registered in the project in 2023. In March, Avener Capital and Bajaj Consultants bought a duplex in the complex for around Rs 100 crore.

Three Sixty West is a project that contains luxury 4BHK and 5 BHK units. It comprises two towers, one housing the Ritz-Carlton Hotel and the other housing luxury residences managed by the global hospitality chain. The sea-view project presumably gets its name because its height is 360 metres, and all apartments face west.