Farmer Leader Writes To PM Modi In Blood, Renews Demand To Name Navi Mumbai Airport After DB Patil |

Renewing the long-standing demand to name the Navi Mumbai International Airport after late farmer leader D. B. Patil, Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (Peasants and Workers Party) leader Rajendra Patil has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi using his own blood.

Symbolic Gesture on Birth Anniversary

The symbolic protest was undertaken on June 24, the birth anniversary of D. B. Patil, in an attempt to draw the Centre's attention to the pending issue of the airport's naming.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport has been constructed in the Panvel-Navi Mumbai region and commenced operations a few months ago. However, its official name is yet to be announced. Project-affected families and local residents have consistently demanded that the airport be named after D. B. Patil, who is regarded as a prominent leader of farmers and landowners in the region.

Local Demand for D. B. Patil

Over the past several years, the demand has been supported through protests, rallies and hunger strikes. While the state government has assured protesters that the matter rests with the Central government, no final decision has yet been announced.

Rajendra Patil said he has repeatedly urged the government to honour D. B. Patil's contribution by naming the airport after him. Through the blood-written letter addressed to the Prime Minister, he appealed to the Centre to take an early decision and fulfil the long-pending demand of project-affected residents and local communities.

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