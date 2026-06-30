'Boost Revenue In A Month Or Face Suspension': Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Warns MSRTC Officials

Pratap Sarnaik warned MSRTC officials of disciplinary action if they fail to improve the corporation's revenue within a month | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai, June 29: Maharashtra Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik has issued a stern warning to officials of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), asking them to improve the corporation's revenue within a month or face strict disciplinary action.

Officials who fail to meet revenue targets could be suspended, transferred or demoted, as the government seeks to tighten accountability and improve the financial health of the loss-making transport undertaking.

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परिवहन विभागातील बदली प्रक्रियेत पारदर्शकता, प्रामाणिकपणा आणि भ्रष्टाचारमुक्त प्रशासनाचा नवा आदर्श निर्माण करत १५५ मोटार वाहन निरीक्षकांच्या शून्य मानवी हस्तक्षेप असलेल्या ऑनलाईन बदली प्रक्रिया आज माझ्या हस्ते यशस्वीरीत्या पार पडली.



तत्कालीन… pic.twitter.com/P9I442e67l — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) June 29, 2026

Chairing a review meeting, Sarnaik directed officials to move beyond paperwork and deliver visible results on the ground. He said the State government had already addressed several long-pending financial demands of MSRTC employees, and it was now the responsibility of the administrative machinery to increase the corporation's earnings.

Despite fare hikes implemented in April and May, the expected rise in revenue did not materialise, with 21 of the corporation's 31 divisions continuing to report losses. The performance of every division will now be closely monitored, and accountability will be fixed wherever required.

Committee To Check Revenue Leakages

To plug revenue leakages, MSRTC has constituted a special committee to investigate diesel theft, ticketing fraud and other financial irregularities. The panel will inspect bus depots, divisional offices and the headquarters, while also reviewing steps to attract more passengers, optimise bus schedules, improve fleet utilisation, control expenditure and identify new revenue opportunities.

"Officials who perform well will receive the government's full support. However, inefficiency, inaction and negligence will no longer be tolerated. The performance of every official will be reviewed after one month, and if the expected results are not achieved, strict disciplinary action, including suspension, will follow," Sarnaik said.

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Performance Review In One Month

He added that the corporation's priority would now be to strengthen its finances by plugging leakages, creating new income sources and making better use of existing resources.

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