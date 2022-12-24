Farmer held in Dhule for allegedly farming marijuana and supplying to sellers across state border

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: Mumbai Police nabbed a 55-year-old farmer from his house in Dhule for allegedly being involved in the farming of marijuana on Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border and supplying it to various sellers across state border.

According to a report in TOI, the farmer is identified as Raisingh Pawra. A police team consist of investigating officer Suraj Raut and three constables nabbed Pawra from his residence. During the arrest, they faced opposition from the locals, but eventually they somehow managed to get the farmer out of his home town.

A series of arrests in Malad and Andheri area in February month led to the seizure of 50kg marijuana in Malad and later 22kg marijuana and Rs 2.3 lakh from a godown in Andheri along with the detainment of peddlers who circulated the drug.

Further investigations gave linkage to the source of drug which was then found in a farm of Dhule. The farm was Parwa's. Police arrested two men who used to ferry marijuana from his farm to neighbouring areas for sale.

Then after strategic planning, Pawra's arrest was executed by Raut and his team. "We were constantly monitoring Pawra as it wasn't easy to pick him up from his home. We learnt that he was travelling to another area and were all set to nab him. But he left the journey midway and returned home on learning that his wife had lost the gram panchayat elections," said investigating officer Suraj Raut as stated in the report of TOI.

The police is now analysing his call records to find links to other drug dealers associated to him.