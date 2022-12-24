Mumbai: Man tries to burn wife, arrested

Representative Image

Mumbai: A couple in Ghatkopar had a fight on Thursday night, during which the husband tried to kill the wife using a gas stove, causing severe burn injuries to the victim. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused who has been arrested by the Ghatkopar police.

According to the police, the victim, Fatima Soradiya and the accused husband, Ismail Soradiya, residing at Shivneri chawl, Ghatkopar, would get into frequent heated arguments over the past few days over domestic and other household issues. On Thursday, Mr Ismail got into an argument with Ms Fatima which involved slurs and physical violence. The quarrel escalated and Ismail, in an attempt to murder the woman by burning her, picked up a small burning gas stove and threw it on her.

“The victim sustained major injuries on the face, shoulder, arms and chest, but she survived and is undergoing treatment. We have arrested the husband, and further investigation is underway,” said a police official.

The accused has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder).