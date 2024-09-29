Farm Leader & Ex-MP From Hatkanangale Raju Shetti Applies For MHADA Housing Lottery

Raju Shetti | ANI

Raju Shetti, a prominent farm leader and former Member of Parliament from Hatkanangale, has applied for a home through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery, which is scheduled to take place on 8 October.

Shetti, who is the President of Swabhimani Paksha and contested the Lok Sabha election earlier this year without success, has submitted a single application for a flat located on Adi Shankaracharya Marg in Powai, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Details On Flat Shetti Has Applied For

The apartment that Shetti has applied for falls under the middle-income group category and offers a carpet area of 706 square feet. The price of the flat is Rs1,20,13,323. Of the 112 flats available in this MHADA lottery, three are specifically reserved for Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and Members of Legislative Council (MLCs).

Shetti has applied under the reserved category for serving or former elected representatives and is the only applicant from this pool of individuals. His decision to apply in this category has attracted attention due to his stature as a farm leader and former MP, highlighting the diverse applicants in this year's MHADA draw.

The 2023 MHADA lottery has offered a total of 2,030 homes across Mumbai, and it has generated significant interest, with 134,000 applications received. This means that there are 56 applicants competing for each available flat, making the lottery highly competitive. The homes, which range in size and price, cater to various income groups, offering a rare opportunity for residents of Mumbai to purchase homes in the city at more affordable rates than market prices.

The lottery draw will be held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Nariman Point on 8 October. With such a high number of applicants, the competition for securing a flat through MHADA’s lottery system is intense.