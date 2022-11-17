Fare of new Mumbai-Mandwa catamaran services slashed

To woo more passengers and compete with existing operators, Infinity Harbour Services has slashed its fares for its newly-launched catamaran service between Mumbai-Mandwa. Launched a fortnight ago, the state-of-the-art water taxi operates from Domestic Cruise Terminal Princess Dock jetty next to Ferry Wharf in south Mumbai.
Briefing about the new fares which have already come into effect from Wednesday, spokesperson of the Infinity Harbour Services said, “To attract a larger audience, the management has decided to lower the prices by Rs 150 for the lower deck, which was priced Rs400 initially and by Rs100 for the upper deck, which initially cost Rs450. The lower deck will now cost Rs 250 and the upper deck will now cost Rs 350.”
Infinity's catamaran is the city's first high-speed double-deck steady air-conditioner which is capable of cruising across the ocean despite its sheer size. Although its speed can go up to 22 knots, favorably it sails at 15 knots between south Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. With a total capacity of 200 passengers, the water taxi can accommodate 140 passengers on the lower deck and another 60 passengers on the upper or business class deck.
As compared to the Roll On-Roll Off services, which are in operation for more than two years, the latest service is faster and saves about half-an-hour to sail between Mumbai and Mandwa. Hence, it covers the distance in 45 minutes instead of 75 minutes.
When asked about the plan to operate services between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for a rationalised fare, Sohel Kazani from MyBoatRide.com said, “We are awaiting permission from the Maharashtra Maritime Board to launch our services between Mumbai and Belapur.”
Current fares of other operators
M2M Ferries: Domestic Cruise Terminal to Mandwa
Passengers
Rs 380
Pets
Rs 310
Cycles
Rs 110
Two-wheelers
Rs 210
Four-wheelers
Rs 1,020
Bus
Rs 3,300
Gateway of India to Mandwa
PNP Maritime
AC Deck Rs 250
Ajanta
Non AC Rs 150
Maldar Catamarans
Main Deck Rs 180
Upper Deck Rs 215
AC Rs 250
