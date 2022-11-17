Fare of new Mumbai-Mandwa catamaran services slashed | FPJ

To woo more passengers and compete with existing operators, Infinity Harbour Services has slashed its fares for its newly-launched catamaran service between Mumbai-Mandwa. Launched a fortnight ago, the state-of-the-art water taxi operates from Domestic Cruise Terminal Princess Dock jetty next to Ferry Wharf in south Mumbai.

Briefing about the new fares which have already come into effect from Wednesday, spokesperson of the Infinity Harbour Services said, “To attract a larger audience, the management has decided to lower the prices by Rs 150 for the lower deck, which was priced Rs400 initially and by Rs100 for the upper deck, which initially cost Rs450. The lower deck will now cost Rs 250 and the upper deck will now cost Rs 350.”

Infinity's catamaran is the city's first high-speed double-deck steady air-conditioner which is capable of cruising across the ocean despite its sheer size. Although its speed can go up to 22 knots, favorably it sails at 15 knots between south Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. With a total capacity of 200 passengers, the water taxi can accommodate 140 passengers on the lower deck and another 60 passengers on the upper or business class deck.

As compared to the Roll On-Roll Off services, which are in operation for more than two years, the latest service is faster and saves about half-an-hour to sail between Mumbai and Mandwa. Hence, it covers the distance in 45 minutes instead of 75 minutes.

When asked about the plan to operate services between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for a rationalised fare, Sohel Kazani from MyBoatRide.com said, “We are awaiting permission from the Maharashtra Maritime Board to launch our services between Mumbai and Belapur.”

Current fares of other operators

M2M Ferries: Domestic Cruise Terminal to Mandwa

Passengers

Rs 380

Pets

Rs 310

Cycles

Rs 110

Two-wheelers

Rs 210

Four-wheelers

Rs 1,020

Bus

Rs 3,300

Gateway of India to Mandwa

PNP Maritime

AC Deck Rs 250

Ajanta

Non AC Rs 150

Maldar Catamarans

Main Deck Rs 180

Upper Deck Rs 215

AC Rs 250

