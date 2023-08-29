Thane News: Famous Writer Anand Neelakantan Threatened, Demanded Extortion Of ₹10 Lakh

Famous Writer Anand Neelakantan Threatened, Demanded Extortion Of ₹10 Lakh |

Thane: It has come to light that the country's famous writer Anand Neelkantan was threatened and a ransom of Rs 10 lakh was demanded from him. A case has been registered at Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi in this case. Neelkantan books have lots of readers in the country.

Anand Neelakantan lives in Thane. He is known as a writer of mythological literature. He also writes columns. He has a book in English titled “Valmikis Woman – Five Tales from Ramayana”.

Narpoli Police Shares Details On Case

Madan Ballal, senior police inspector, Narpoli police station said, "A few days back Anand Neelkantan was contacted by a person named Ravindra Chaudhary. The person told Anand that he had insulted a community through his book titled "Valmikis Women-Five Tales from Ramayana".

Chaudhary threatened and also demanded Rs. 10 lakh from him. He lodged a complaint at Narpoli police station. Based on the complaint we have registered a case. We are searching for the accused and further investigating the case."