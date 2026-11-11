Family Struggles For 10 Hours To Bury Woman As Two Cemeteries Deny Permission; KDMC Commissioner Intervenes |

Kalyan: In a distressing incident highlighting the shortage of burial space and jurisdictional disputes, a family in Mohone had to struggle for nearly 10 hours to secure a burial place for a deceased woman after two cemeteries refused to accept her body. The deadlock was finally resolved following the intervention of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Abhinav Goel who issued a written assurance allowing her burial at Tekdi cemetery in Kalyan West.

Mohone Woman Dies After Two-Month Illness, Family Approaches Tekdi Cemetery

The deceased Wasimunnisa Kazi, a resident of Mohane near Ambivli, had been battling illness for two months before she passed away on Tuesday After her death, relatives and local residents took her body to Tekdi cemetery. However, the cemetery management reportedly refused permission, claiming that Mohane did not fall under its jurisdiction.

The family then approached Shahad cemetery, hoping to complete the last rites without further delay. However, they faced another refusal, with the management reportedly stating that Mohane fell within Ulhasnagar's jurisdiction and was therefore outside its area.

Family Attempts To Approach KDMC Commissioner's Bungalow, Police Intervene

Distressed by the repeated rejections, the family contacted Congress group leader Kanchan Kulkarni. With the burial issue remaining unresolved the relatives decided to take the body towards the KDMC commissioner's official bungalow to seek intervention. Police stopped them near the Prem Auto area triggering a tense situation involving family members, political workers police personnel and civic officials.

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Discussions and arguments continued for nearly three hours. Eventually, the civic administration provided a written assurance that the jurisdictional issue would be addressed and a meeting would be convened to resolve the broader burial-ground problem. Following the assurance permission was granted for the burial at Tekdi cemetery, bringing the 10-hour ordeal to an end.

Faziluddin Kazi a relative decrease said the family had been wandering for 10 hours despite the death of a loved one. Salim Kazi alleged that land mafias had encroached upon the burial ground meant for Mohane's Muslim residents at Titwala, leaving the community without adequate burial facilities.

The incident has raised serious questions over the availability of burial space, alleged encroachment and coordination between civic authorities and cemetery managements. The community is now seeking a permanent solution rather than assurances after every such crisis.

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