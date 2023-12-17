'False & Baseless': JSW Steel MD Sajjan Jindal Breaks Silence Over Rape Allegations, Issues Statement

JSW Steel MD Sajjan Jindal | X

Mumbai: JSW Steel MD and business magnate, Sajjan Jindal, has finally broken his silence over the rape allegations levelled against him by a woman in Mumbai.

In a statement issued on Sunday, December 17, Sajjan Jindal in his private statement said, "Mr. Sajjan Jindal denies these false and baseless allegations. He is committed to pra cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will re commenting further at this stage. We kindly request you to respect the privacy of the family."

Sajjan Jindal's statement in personal capacity |

The complaint regarding the case was first received by the BKC Police Station on February 16, 2023.

The BKC Police in Mumbai had lodged an FIR after a woman put rape allegations on Sajjan Jindal. The FIR was finally filed on December 13, 2023.

The FIR contains charges under Sections 376, 354 and 506 of the IPC.

The alleged incident took place on January 24, 2022 at the JSW corporate building in BKC.

Talk about the case

The incident and FIR against Sajjan Jindal became a talking point and the news was widely shared on X (formerly Twitter).

According to latest update, investigation in the case has commenced and the police will record the statement of Sajjan Jindal in the case. However, Jindal released a statement in public domain on Sunday (December 17) and called the allegations as "false and baseless."