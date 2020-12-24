Fake TRP case: Former BARC India CEO Partho Dasgupta arrested

Mumbai: The city crime branch investigating the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) case has arrested the former CEO Of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) on Thursday. Partho Dasgupta, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), is the 15th person to be arrested in the case.

Last week, BARC's former COO Romil Ramgarhia was arrested over his alleged involvement in the TRP rigging scam. The Crime branch had alleged that Ramgarhia received huge profits for TRP manipulations.

According to the police, Dasgupta has been arrested on Thursday from Pune Rural which is under the jurisdiction of Raigad police station.

He is currently being taken to Mumbai and will be produced before the court on Friday.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (crime branch) is likely to take a press conference on Friday for the same, said a crime branch officer.

In the second week of October the Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh addressed a press conference and alleged that several channels including Republic TV and several others manipulating TRP.

So far, during the investigation, the crime branch has arrested several office bearers of Republic TV, several channel owners along with several relationship managers of a market research company.

The crime branch has also filed a chargesheet against the first 12 accused.