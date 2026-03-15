Fake Overseas Job Offers Trap Mumbai Job Seekers, Crores Lost In Visa Scam | Representational Image

Mumbai: Cybercriminals constantly devise new ways to cheat people, and fake overseas job offers have become one of the most common scams in recent years. Thousands of people who dream of working or settling abroad fall prey to these fraudulent schemes, losing large amounts of money.

Aspirants Easy Targets

People who are desperately looking for employment opportunities abroad often become easy targets. Fraudsters exploit their aspirations by offering lucrative salaries, quick visa processing, and guaranteed jobs in countries such as the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and several European nations. Experts say that metro cities like Mumbai and nearby urban areas are particularly vulnerable, as many young professionals actively search online for overseas opportunities.

Scam Methods Online

Cybercrime officials say the scammers operate through social media platforms, fake websites, WhatsApp messages, and online job portals. Most victims are young job seekers who are convinced by the professional appearance of fraudulent recruitment agencies. Police sources say that several such cases are reported every month in different police stations.

Recent Mumbai Cases

Several cases have been reported in Mumbai and nearby cities recently. At Bangur Nagar police station, four job seekers were allegedly cheated of Rs 14.7 lakh by an agent who promised jobs in Canada but failed to provide visas or employment.

Visa Consultancy Fraud

Malad police also registered a case against a visa consultancy firm that allegedly cheated 37 job aspirants of over Rs1.6 crore by promising Canadian work visas.

Multiple Cheating Incidents

Similarly, Samta Nagar police booked fraudsters who cheated a resident of Rs5.88 lakh through a fake recruitment company. In another case, four accused were arrested for allegedly cheating nearly 190 job seekers of about Rs 67 lakh by promising overseas employment.

Typical Fraud Modus

Investigations reveal that scammers follow a systematic method. They first contact victims through social media advertisements or job portals and promise high-paying jobs abroad. Once the victim shows interest, the fraudsters demand money for visa processing, documentation, medical tests, and travel arrangements.

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Fake Documents Used

In many cases, the fraudsters create elaborate setups to appear genuine. They arrange fake medical examinations, issue fabricated medical certificates, provide fake offer letters, and even generate counterfeit airline tickets and fake visas.

Experts Warn Jobseekers

Mario Fishery, IT Director at ASB, advises job seekers to rigorously verify overseas offers by researching company profiles on LinkedIn and connecting with employees. “Contact HR departments directly through official websites and scrutinise email domains,” Fishery said, noting that legitimate firms avoid generic accounts like Gmail.

Neehar Pathare, CEO of 63SATS Vybertech, warns against upfront fees for visas or equipment, which genuine employers typically cover. He highlights the sophistication of modern scams that use “high-end digital storefronts” to mimic legitimacy. Pathare stresses that any demand for a “security deposit” is a red flag, labelling such predatory schemes “crime scenes” rather than career opportunities.

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