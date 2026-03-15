Mumbai Cyber Police Bust SIM Card Racket Using Stolen Aadhaar, Linked To Fraud | Representational Image - Gemini AI

Mumbai: The Central Region Cyber Police have registered an FIR against two persons for allegedly procuring and misusing over 100 mobile SIM cards through identity theft and forged documents.

The primary accused, Mohammad Sultan Mohammad Hanif Ansari, allegedly targeted migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar between February and December 2024. Using their Aadhaar cards, he fabricated local addresses to complete Customer Acquisition Forms (CAF). Investigation revealed that while customers applied for a single SIM, Ansari used their biometrics to activate a second, unauthorised card. He reportedly sold these extra SIMs to his associate, Zeeshan Kamle, for Rs500 each.

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The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) discovered these numbers were operating in roaming mode across Southeast Asia and were linked to financial crimes on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The SIMs were used to create WhatsApp and Telegram accounts to defraud victims nationwide. Both Ansari and Kamle face charges under the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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