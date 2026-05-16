Fake News Alert! DGIPR Calls Ola, Uber & Rapido Shut Report In Maharashtra As 'Misleading'

Maharashtra Cyber Orders Google, Apple To Remove Ola, Uber, Rapido Bike Taxis Over Illegal Operations Without Permits | LinkedIn

Mumbai: Amid widespread confusion and viral social media claims that cab aggregator platforms like Uber, Ola and Rapido have been completely banned in Maharashtra, the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), Maharashtra, on Friday clarified that only unauthorised bike taxi services operated through these apps are under action — not the platforms themselves.

In an official clarification shared through the DGIPR’s Instagram handle, the state government termed the viral claims “misleading” and stated that there is no blanket ban on the ride-hailing applications in Maharashtra. The clarification came after several social media posts alleged that all services offered by Uber, Ola and Rapido would be shut across the state and eventually nationwide.

The state government clarified that the Transport Department has taken a strict stance specifically against illegal bike taxi operations functioning without valid permissions in Maharashtra. This includes bike taxi services being operated through apps such as Uber, Ola and Rapido.

The DGIPR further stated that Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has written to the Cyber Crime Department seeking suspension of unauthorised bike taxi services operating through these platforms and initiation of legal action against the companies concerned. Officials clarified that the apps can continue operating in Maharashtra provided they discontinue unauthorised bike taxi services.

The development comes after Maharashtra Cyber issued notices to Google Play Store and Apple App Store directing them to remove platforms allegedly facilitating illegal bike taxi operations in the state. The notices, issued under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, warned of strict legal consequences if the directions were ignored.

According to officials, the action was initiated following complaints from the Transport Minister’s office regarding bike taxi services allegedly being operated without approvals from the Transport Department and in violation of provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Authorities also raised concerns over passenger safety, citing inadequate driver verification, lack of sufficient insurance coverage, weak emergency response systems and risks related to women’s safety. Maharashtra Cyber additionally flagged reckless driving by some bike taxi operators as a growing public safety concern.

Deputy Inspector General Sanjay Shintre stated that companies conducting business in India are required to comply with Indian laws and regulations, while expecting an early response from the intermediaries concerned.

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