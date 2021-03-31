Fake News Alert: BMC issues clarification after post on 'higher, undetected stage of corona' goes viral

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Mumbai has taken several precautionary steps including the enforcement of a night curfew. As the city of dreams continues to record thousands of cases on a daily basis, a message has now gone viral, claiming that there are cases going undetected, and urging people to exercise caution. Reacting to the same, the BMC has now issued a clarification.

According to this post, there is a "higher stage of corona" that cannot be detected. This infects the youth, from small children up to the age of 30. The post also adds a slew of cautionary remarks, urging people to stay indoors and socially distanced. It also urges people to home quarantine in case of positive cases in a society or house.

And while some of it may seem sensible advice, it is fake. The BMC has not issued any such notice to the people of Mumbai. While COVID-19 cases are certainly on the rise, the administration has not said anything about undetected cases or new stages of the virus. As the message continued to make the rounds on social media, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a clarification.

"The following image making rounds on social media is fake and we urge citizens to not circulate it any further. We request Mumbaikars to continue following all COVID-prevention norms and help the city beat the virus," the civic body said.