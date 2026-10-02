'Fake Narrative Busted': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Hits Out At CJP Amid Protest Against CEC In Mumbai's Shivaji Park

'Fake Narrative Busted': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Hits Out At Opposition Amid CJP Protest Against CEC In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday accused critics of the Election Commission of pushing a 'fake narrative', claiming that the poll body's recent press conference had exposed their allegations.

His remarks came as activists of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other organisations, including political parties, are set to stage a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

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Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis said attempts to question the Election Commission were continuing despite the statements made by the three Election Commissioners.

“The entire matter has been exposed. Following the press conference held by the three Election Commissioners, their fake narrative has been busted. Yet, attempts are still being made to push this fake narrative. They will not succeed in this,” the Chief Minister said.

The protest at Shivaji Park drew a heavy police deployment in view of the demonstration call. CJP activists and members of other organisations gathered to raise concerns over the SIR process and demand the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner.

CJP Calls For Gyanesh Kumar's Removal

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was a 'traitor' and claimed that people across the country would support demands for his removal.

“As you can see, we are starting from Mumbai today. This is going to be a very big protest. Mumbai showed last time what the spirit of Mumbai is. The youth of the whole country, the young generation, everyone came out last time for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. And this time too, it is going to be the same with Gyanesh Kumar, who is a traitor to the country,” Das said.

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He appealed to Mumbai residents to join the demonstration, asserting that the protest would gather support from young people across the country. The demonstration was organised amid continuing political and civil society criticism over the SIR exercise, with protesters raising allegations of irregularities in the electoral roll revision process.

Shivaji Park Residents Raise Objections

Meanwhile, some local residents objected to the use of Shivaji Park for the protest, citing inconvenience caused by repeated demonstrations at the venue. Resident Sunil Bhagwat said people regularly visit the park for morning and evening walks and alleged that frequent protests were disrupting their routine.

“We come here for walks in this park, but many protests have been happening here recently. Who is responsible for the troubles being caused to the common people? Did the Constitution not explain your duties towards the rest of the people? Who is responsible for the problems the common man here faces?” he said.

Another resident, Ravindra, referred to an earlier protest at the venue and alleged that the large gathering had affected traffic movement and inconvenienced residents. He also claimed that liquor bottles had been thrown at people who visited the area during the previous demonstration.

Ravindra further expressed concern over the proximity of schools and a hospital to the protest site, alleging that traffic congestion during the earlier gathering had created difficulties for residents and commuters.

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