Fake Job Racket: Mira Bhayandar Bharosa cell helps rescue youth trapped in Myanmar | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: Not limiting their boundaries, the Bharosa (Trust) Cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police are going the extra mile to help people in distress.

The cell played an active role in rescuing a 25-year-old youth who was confined and forced to work in captivity in Myanmar-a country in South East Asia.

Thane-based agent had lured the victim

The action followed in response to a complaint filed by Bhayandar resident- Parveen Shaikh that her son-Shehjan (25) was trapped in Myanmar. Parveen Shaikh said that a Thane-based agent had lured her son with the promise of facilitating a highly paid data entry job in Thailand. Shehjan was first taken to Chennai, from where he was flown to Thailand on a tourist visa on 4, December, 2022.

Illegal entry into Mayanmar

The racketeers then forced Shehjan to cross the border and illegally enter Myanmar, where he along with several others were held captive and forced to work as tele-callers for dubious IT firms apparently involved in financial scams. Targets were given failing which, the captives were not only tortured but were also denied proper food. Shehjan somehow managed to contact her mother and revealed his plight. A team led by API- Tejashree Shinde immediately established contact with the Indian Embassy in Thailand and explained the ordeal faced by the victim.

The embassy officials coordinated with concerned agencies and rescued Shehjan. After being moved to a safe place and counselled by embassy officials, he was flown back to Mumbai on Friday after completing all legal formalities. “Shehjan was in intense trauma for the first few days of his arrival. Process was on to register an offence and take action against the local travel agent.” said Shinde who has urged job seekers to verify credentials of the foreign employers or companies before travelling abroad for employment purposes and advised people to verify the antecedents and track record of the recruiting agents. The cell operates from the first floor of the Bhayandar police station. People in distress can visit the cell or call 112 or 28040006 for assistance.