Fake duty-free Scotch worth of Rs 25 lakh seized

Mumbai: The state excise department busted a major racket of bootleggers on Tuesday, after raid in Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai. Duplicate Scotch worth of Rs25 lakh was seized.

According to the excise officers, they arrested Kiran Sud, 39, from Tardev area of South Mumbai on Monday, and seized total 14 bottles of duplicate Scotch worth of Rs87,000 from him.

The accused led the excise officers to the factory in Taloja MIDC. An excise department team raided the factory on Tuesday and seized 338 bottles of duplicate Scotch, 32 bottles of liquor permitted to be sold in Goa, along with bottles of inferior quality liquor, forged labels, printers and sealing material.

According to the officers, these bootleggers bottled local whisky, beer in duplicate duty-free 1 litre Scotch bottles later these bottles were sold at half the price, according to the officers each bottles earns them minimum profit ofRs 1,500

As of now, the department has arrested three Valaji Ravaria (31), Shreenivas Kevat (30), Rajjan Kevat (22) arrested under the Bombay Liquor Prohibition Act. They were produced in a court on Wednesday, which sent them to police custody till Friday.