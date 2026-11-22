Fake Cops Rob Chad National Of ₹12 Lakh Near Metro Cinema; 2 Held, ₹49 Lakh Seized | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Azad Maidan Police have arrested two men and launched a manhunt for a third suspect after two impostors posing as police officers allegedly robbed a 40-year-old woman from Chad Country near Metro Cinema Junction on November 20.

According to the police Sources, Kaltouma Ahmat Mahamat Karambal, runs a children's clothing business in Chad Country and frequently visits India for trade. She arrived in Mumbai on November 19 with an acquaintance, Achta Hassane Mahamat, and checked into Hotel Crystal in Masjid Bunder.

Around 11:45 a.m. on November 20, Karambal sold gold jewellery at Manish Gold on Mumbadevi Road for ₹12 lakh in cash, packing the money into two bags. After meeting Achta near the L.T. Marg police chowky and buying clothes at Harish Exporter on Sheriff Devji Street, she hired a taxi around 3:10 p.m. to head to Colaba to exchange the cash into U.S. dollars.

As the cab neared Metro Cinema Junction, two men on a two-wheeler intercepted the vehicle. Claiming to be police personnel conducting a search, they forced Karambal out of the taxi. When she raised an alarm and bystanders gathered, the duo snatched both bags—containing ₹12 lakh in ₹200 notes—and fled, one on the two-wheeler and the other in another taxi. A patrolling police van soon arrived and escorted the shaken complainant to a hospital for treatment before recording her statement at Azad Maidan Police Station.

Azad Police registered a case under sections 309(4), 319, 317(5), 249(b), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Late on November 21, investigators arrested Sagar Balu Bangar (32) of Maval taluka in Pune district. Based on his interrogation, police picked up his associate, Shubham Gopi Pawar, from Chembur. Pawar, who was also served a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS, allegedly helped hide the stolen cash and assist the accused.

During the probe, police seized ₹49 lakh in cash, a grey Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire (MH-06-AW-4723), and two mobile phones. (While the remand report mentions ₹12 lakh in the complaint narrative, the stolen property. Police are now searching for a third wanted suspect, Punit Sathe.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!