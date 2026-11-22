BMC Clears Mobile High-Mast Lights For Deonar Dumping Amid Corporators' Questions Over Availability, Cost Hike |

With Deonar’s biomining and Waste-to-Energy projects yet to become operational, the BMC has approved vehicle-mounted high-mast lights to facilitate night-time dumping operations. However, the proposal came under fire at the recent Standing Committee meeting, with corporators questioning the equipment’s actual availability, necessity and a steep hike in contractor rates.

AIMIM corporator Jameer Qureshi alleged that despite the proposal claiming eight mobile high-mast lights had been deployed since 2026, no such equipment was available on the ground. He submitted GPS-tagged photographs to substantiate his claim. MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar questioned the need for the arrangement when the Waste-to-Energy project was expected to be commissioned by December and sought a deadline for completing biomining.

NCP corporator Dr Saeeda Khan flagged an Rs 800 hike in the selected contractor’s rates since 2023, against increases of just Rs 100–200 quoted by rival bidders, and demanded an inquiry. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said the 9-metre-high mobile mast consumes 12–15 litres of diesel daily and assured the committee that the required manpower would be provided. Responding to concerns over the equipment’s availability, he said physical verification would be undertaken and payments withheld until verification could be considered. Despite the objections Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde approved the proposal.

Deonar receives 600–700 metric tonnes of garbage daily, besides 800–900 metric tonnes of debris used for covering the waste. The BMC has awarded a contract to remediate 185 lakh tonnes of legacy waste and reclaim 110 hectares. The proposed Waste-to-Energy plant, with a capacity to process 600 metric tonnes of waste and generate 7 MW of electricity daily, is expected to be commissioned next month.

Spread across nearly 120 hectares, Deonar has been receiving waste since 1927. Despite successive remediation efforts and partial capping, vast stretches of legacy waste continue to pose environmental and public health concerns, with recurring fires, methane emissions and leachate threatening surrounding areas.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!