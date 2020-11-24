Mumbai Crime Watch: Fake call centre dupes US nationals on pretext of selling Viagra; one held

The unit 11 of the city crime branch has busted a fake call centre for allegedly duping US citizens. The accused used to dupe foreign nationals on the pretext of selling them controlled stimulating drugs such as Viagra, said police. Following the raid, the call centre's owner Vishal Soni, 38, has been arrested.

Acting on the specific information, a raid was conducted at the call centre in Malad on Sunday. According to the police, when the raid was conducted the employees were busy dealing with the US citizens. Those 11 callers found at the call centre are likely to be made witnesses in the case, said police.

According to the police, the callers used to call US citizens over VoIP calls claiming to be calling from an online pharmacy. The foreign nationals were offered controlled stimulating drugs such as viagra, levites and cilais at discounted rates, while accepting online payments for the same. No drugs were ever delivered to them, however, since the drugs were banned in US, no one came forward to register a complaint, said police.

Soni a resident of Borivali was booked under the section 3 (offences committed beyond, but which by law may be tried within India) 4 (extra-territorial offence), 419( cheating by personation) 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced before the court which sent him to police custody till December 1, said a crime branch officer.