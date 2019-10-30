Fadnavis reappointed as leader of legislature, says will form govt with Sena

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, formally reappointed Devendra Fadnavis as the leader of the legislature party in the legislative Assembly.

After the formality, Fadnavis clad in a saffron turban thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister, Amit Shah, reinstating trust in him, at a time when the party got lesser number of seats in the Assembly poll.

Fadnavis thanked their alliance partner, the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they could not have achieved it without the Sena support. This gratitude comes at a time when both the alliance parties are fighting it out over formation of the government. Fadnavis also affirmed, they will form the new government only with Sena.

“The peoples' mandate has supported the mahayuti (alliance) of BJP-Sena and the new government will be formed with our alliance partner, the Shiv Sena,” said Fadnavis.

This statement comes a day after Fadnavis denied the BJP had supported the Sena the CM’s post for two-and-a-half years, as per the 50:50 power sharing formula, which was decided ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Rumours of a spat between both our parties are floating around, which are completely false. There may be some differences, but we are confident of sorting them,” he added.

Ever since the assembly poll results were declared on October 21, both, the Sena and BJP have not come to a decision on seat sharing and more importantly on confirming the rotation of the Chief Minister post. The Sena has been sticking its neck out for the first time, not giving in to the BJP posturing.

Echoing to Fadnavis’s statement, senior BJP leader, Girish Mahajan also asserted, the new government will not be formed without their alliance partner and leaders of both the parties are negotiating on seat talks.

“There will be no swearing-in ceremony without the Sena. We will form the state government with them,” said Mahajan.

Sources from the BJP added, senior leaders of the BJP are willing to give Sena the post of deputy CM along with 13 ministries. However the BJP leaders made it clear, Fadnavis will be the chief minister and important portfolios like housing, finance, urban development and revenue will stay with them.

Fadnavis also pointed out, since 1995 no party has won more than 75 seats. BJP won more than 100 seats each time in 2014 and 2019.

“Being elected for the second term means an increase in the responsibility. Our primary agenda for the next five years will be to ensure allocation of water resources and transform Maharashtra into a drought-free state,” added Fadnavis.

All the 105 newly elected MLAs were present in the meeting along with Union minister, Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP vice president, Avinash Rai Khanna as central observers.

While moving the motion, Tomar stated, no other name was proposed for the post of the leader of legislature party, other than Fadnavis.

“Fadnavis’s credibility as a leader is not just confined to Maharashtra. Over the last few years, his image as a politician has become important even within the country,” said Tomar.