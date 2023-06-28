Fadnavis Reacts To Black Flag Threat: 'Khadse Wouldn't Need To Show Black Flags If He Hadn't Blackened His Face'

There wouldn’t have been a need for Eknath Khadse to show black flags had he not blackened his face in the land deal, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Jalgaon while reacting to the NCP announcement that black flags would be shown to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis. The police even arrested several NCP workers, including Khadse’s daughter Rohini.

Shinde and Fadnavis both were at Jalgaon for the flagship programme of the state government, ‘Sarkar Aapalya Daari’. Under Khadse’s leadership, the NCP had announced that the duo will be shown blag flags for not helping out the farmers.

Fadnavis: Khadse does what his master asks him to do

Fadnavis responded, “Khadse (formerly with the BJP) has got a new master and he does what his master asks him to do.” He said that in his opinion the police should not arrest anyone for showing black flags. “What will they gain by showing black flags. We work for the people and hence aren’t afraid of any such hoisting, since people are with us.”

Khadse, though, said, “This reaction is childish. I was the master of his party once.” He also asked, “If he disliked my actions so much why did he work under me for years?”