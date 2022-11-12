Fadnavis meets Avaada Group on green hydrogen project

PTI

Mumbai: Days after the Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant announced that a hydrogen policy for auto and energy sectors will be announced in a month, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met the Avaada Group led by Vineet Mittal on green hydrogen.

Fadnavis after his meeting in his tweets said, ‘’Green Hydrogen is an important anchor of future energy transition as a part of Hon PM Narendra Modi’s vision. This is a first of its kind unique project globally and is of about Rs 45,000 crore. It will bring huge investment in Maharashtra and generate employment of around 12,000 (direct + indirect). We have assured them all support and look forward for the collaborative development and creating green, renewable future together!’’

Avaada Group is India’s leading Integrated Energy Group with business interests in Renewable Power Generation, Solar Module Manufacturing, Electrolyser Manufacturing, and Green Ammonia production.

Avaada has an EPC capability of executing 3 GW per annum renewable energy capacity, and in the current year, we have added 2 GW in 9 months. On the back of strong execution strength, the firm targets a RE installed capacity of 11 GW by 2025 and 30 GW by 2030.