Fadnavis: Home Minister shifting blame on centre to coverup failure on Tablighis

Mumbai: The state unit of the BJP has taken strong objection to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's allegation pointing to the abject failure of the centre in stalling the Tablighi Markaj event from happening in the national capital. BJP has alleged that this is a diversionary tactic from Deshmukh whose Ministry has failed to trace the Tablighi participants in the state.
BJP submitted a memorandum to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari demanding an action against Deshmukh for this.
“Deshmukh's letter to the centre questioning about the Tablighi event in political in nature. Centre has already clarified on this,” stated Devendra Fadanvis, Leader of opposition. “We have requested the Governor to take strict action against Deshmukh,” he added.
“Markaj people should be traced and action should be initiated against them. However, state is not taking any action on this issue. The Corona infected Markaz people are like human bombs which can pass on this infection to many. Their tracing and isolation should be the priority of the government,” he stated.
BJP has also demanded dismissal of Housing minister Jitendra Awhad from state cabinet for allegedly orchestrating the beating of a person who wrote a derogatory FB post against the minister.
“The posts against him were objectionable. However, if a minister takes the law in his hand, and involves in physical assault on such person, he should be immediately dismissed,” demanded Fadanvis stating the governor has been sent a separate memorandum on the issue.