Fadnavis: Home Minister shifting blame on centre to coverup failure on Tablighis

Mumbai: The state unit of the BJP has taken strong objection to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's allegation pointing to the abject failure of the centre in stalling the Tablighi Markaj event from happening in the national capital. BJP has alleged that this is a diversionary tactic from Deshmukh whose Ministry has failed to trace the Tablighi participants in the state.

BJP submitted a memorandum to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari demanding an action against Deshmukh for this.

“Deshmukh's letter to the centre questioning about the Tablighi event in political in nature. Centre has already clarified on this,” stated Devendra Fadanvis, Leader of opposition. “We have requested the Governor to take strict action against Deshmukh,” he added.