'Fadnavis Holds Grudge Against Marathas': Manoj Jarange Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike, Warns Of March To Varsha Bungalow | Video | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Quota activist Manoj Jarange launched an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, accusing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of holding a "grudge" against the Maratha community and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde of quietly backing him.

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Speaking to reporters before commencing his fast at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange demanded the elimination of the caste verification committee and threatened to march to the Chief Minister's residence in Mumbai if the government fails to resolve all pending quota issues.

''Devendra Fadnavis holds a grudge against the Maratha community, and Eknath Shinde is providing covert support through Minister of Social Justice Sanjay Shirsat. If they don't resolve our issues, we will go to Varsha Bungalow. If the government team comes to talk, we will talk to them. But this is my final agitation... I will not get up till all the issues are resolved,'' he said.

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Jarange has led several agitations demanding that eligible Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian community that enjoys reservation benefits in education and government jobs under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

He has launched nine hunger strikes since August-September 2023 to push for Maratha reservation under the OBC category.

Alleging systemic bias, the activist claimed the state government does not want the Maratha youth to advance.

"This government does not want the Maratha community to grow. I have told our people that while valid historical records have been found, the authority to issue certificates remains with officials who are jealous of the community's progress. The Maratha community must ensure their children become officers so that future generations do not face such hurdles," he said.

Jarange further alleged that authorities were arbitrarily rejecting valid claims and demanded the abolition of the caste verification committee.

"The government is trying to deny us certificates by rejecting documentary evidence even when it matches. There should be no caste verification process in the state. In other states, Tehsildars and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) hold authority, so why do we need a separate verification committee here? The law must be uniform," he said.

The activist emphasised that the protest is aimed at securing the future of Maratha youth.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)