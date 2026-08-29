Maharashtra: Student Made To Stand In Class, Parent Allegedly Assaults Doctor At Beed Medical Institute; Video Viral |

Beed: A dispute over a student being made to stand in a classroom at a physiotherapy institute in Maharashtra’s Beed district allegedly turned violent after a parent attacked a doctor on the institute premises. The incident, which reportedly took place on Friday, August 28, was captured on CCTV, and the video has since surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred at the Vaidyanath Physiotherapy Institute in Parli. According to the allegations, a parent confronted teacher Dr Zaheer Ahmed Mohammad Ismail, accusing him of deliberately making his daughter stand in the classroom.

CCTV Shows Assault On Doctor

The CCTV footage, posted by NDTV Hindi, shows the doctor engaged in a heated argument with a man, who is believed to be the student's father. Within moments, the confrontation escalates.

Another man is then seen approaching the doctor and allegedly attacking him. The footage shows the man slapping and punching the doctor as people nearby intervene. The student's presence can also be seen in the footage, with the girl apparently attempting to stop the altercation.

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The CCTV timestamp indicates that the incident took place on Friday at the hospital premises. The footage has now gone viral, prompting concern over the alleged assault on a medical professional.

However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding any police complaint, arrest or other legal action in connection with the Beed incident. The Beed incident comes amid growing concerns over alleged attacks on doctors and medical staff in Maharashtra.

Doctor Assault Cases Raise Concern In Maharashtra

Earlier, an orthopaedist was allegedly assaulted at a private hospital in Kalyan after a disagreement with the son of a patient. Dr Yogendra Jaiswal alleged that the patient's son abused and assaulted him around 11 pm on August 22 while he was examining a man suffering from a rib fracture.

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According to Jaiswal, he had explained the patient's treatment, including bandaging and medication, but the patient's son allegedly continued asking the same questions and addressed him disrespectfully. When the doctor objected, the man allegedly questioned his credentials, abused him outside the hospital and later returned and assaulted him.

A police case has been registered in connection with the Kalyan incident, although no arrest had been reported at the time of the available information. Jaiswal has sought strict action against the accused.

The incident had also triggered concerns among medical professionals over security at hospitals. It came weeks after Kalyan-Dombivli Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was allegedly seen assaulting a woman doctor and hospital staff in Dombivli. Mhatre denied attacking the doctor and declined to apologise.

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