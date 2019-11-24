Fadnavis has support of over 170 MLAs, will prove majority: BJP

Mumbai: The BJP on Sunday expressed confidence that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will prove his government's majority in the state Assembly, claiming he has the support of more than 170 MLAs.

Talking to reporters here, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said Fadnavis will provide a stable and strong government. "With Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar having taken oath, there is a sense of happiness and positivity among people," he said. "Fadnavis has the support of more than 170 MLAs and the BJP government will prove majority on the floor of the House," he said.

Shelar said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has given time till November 30 to the new government to prove its majority on the floor of the House. He rejected the charge that the swearing in on Saturday was done "in the cover of darkness". "We are RSS volunteers who attend shakhas at 6 am. We consider what we do early morning as good," the former Mumbai BJP chief said.