Extortion from Mumbai builder: Man on the run since 2005 held by CBI | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a man absconding since 2005 in a case related to extortion from a city-based builder. Santosh Mahadev Sawant was held at Mumbai airport when he had just returned from Singapore.

The case was registered by the CBI on April 7, 2016, on the request of the Maharashtra government. It is alleged that Sawant extorted Rs20 lakh from the complainant and tried to extort another Rs20 lakh by issuing death threats. The case was first registered by the complainant builder in December 2005.

11 accused named in chargesheet

The builder alleged that the accused and his associates extorted large sums of money from developers who undertook redevelopment work of old buildings in Tilak Nagar, Naidu Colony, Ghatkopar and other areas of Mumbai.

The case was transferred to the Department of Crime Branch, CID. A charge sheet and two supplementary charge sheets were filed against 11 accused. Sawant was on the run since 2005 and a red corner notice had been issued against him in 2012.

Subsequently, a request for extradition was also sent to Singapore through the Ministry of External Affairs. During further probe, the CBI had filed another supplementary charge sheet against three accused.