Extortion case: Anil Deshmukh denies having any role in constituting probe committee, making Sachin Vaze as CIU chief

Former state home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday denied to have played any role in constituting the one member enquiry committee, which is probing corruption allegations levelled against him by ex top cop Parambir Singh. The senior NCP leader also told the enquiry committee headed by Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal that he had received few oral complaints after Singh appointed suspended cop Sachin Vaze as the head of the city police's crime investigation unit (CIU).

On Friday, Vaze continued to cross examine Deshmukh before Justice Chandiwal's committee.

During the cross-examination, Deshmukh denied the accusation that he played a role in the appointment of one-member probe committee to look into the corruption allegations made against him.

"On reading the letter written by Singh and realising that these were false and malicious allegations, I suggested the Chief Minister to cause an enquiry," Deshmukh said, adding, "I had requested the CM for appointment of a committee, he might have initiated it after that."

Further, Deshmukh told the commission that he wasn't well versed with how the home ministry functions and had accordingly collected and studied some information about it's functioning.

The senior NCP leader also denied to have handpicked Sanjeev Palande - his personal assistant, who is also an accused in the case. He said that he had learnt from some officials that Palande is a "well versed" person and accordingly selected him from a group of 4 to 5 individuals.

In his testimony, Deshmukh further said that he had received a few oral complaints against Vaze's appointment as CIU head.

"Generally, when a suspended officer is reinstated, he is posted to a side branch. He was appointed in the CID but later on oral instructions of Parambir Singh, Vaze was made the head of CIU. This decision was objected by other senior officers in the force," Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh further said that he wasn't aware of the orders that he passed after meeting the daughter of architect Anvay Naik, who committed suicide and named Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami as one of the few responsible persons for his death.

Notably, Deshmukh had ordered a CID probe after meeting Naik's daughter.

The hearing would continue on Monday.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 06:00 AM IST