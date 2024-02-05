Exploring Mumbai's Hidden Marine Wonders: Coastwise Marine Festival Unveils A Month-Long Celebration Of Sea Life

Dr Abhishek Satam, Biologist at Byculla Zoo

Mumbai: Embarking on a captivating journey into Mumbai's aquatic realm, the Coastwise Marine Festival resurfaces with an array of captivating strolls and interactive workshops throughout February. Making a comeback after a hiatus since 2021, this festival, initiated in 2018 by the Mangrove Foundation, Coastal Conservation Foundation, WWF India and The Mumbai Zoo, is dedicated to shedding light on the undiscovered narratives of marine ecosystems along Mumbai's coastal lines.

Shaunak Modi, Director of the Coastal Conservation Foundation, shares the festival's core mission, emphasizing, "Our aim is to reveal the hidden spaces along our shores and spotlight the lesser-known marine ecosystems within our urban landscape. The decision to host a multimedia fest was driven by the desire to engage everyone contributing to the marine ecosystem."

Urban Wildlife Photography Workshops This Week

The festival commenced with Dockyard Chronicles at Sassoon Dock, unveiling a fishery-themed expedition that delved into the nuances of small-scale and commercial fisheries. The upcoming highlight features urban wildlife photography workshops led by the acclaimed photographer Sarang Naik, set to unfold at Mumbai Zoo and Juhu Beach this weekend.

A distinctive event, "Flight of the Flamingos," promises a boat voyage to the picturesque waterscape of Airoli, abundant with mangroves and avian life. Following the boat journey, participants will immerse themselves in an art workshop guided by Sefi George, underlining the significance of slowing down, observing, and forging a connection with nature through artistic expression.

Dr. Abhishek Satam, Zoo Biologist at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo Mumbai, underscores the collaborative efforts of Coastwise, mangrove cell, coastal conservation foundation, and Mumbai zoo in propagating awareness about coastal life.

He stresses, "Mumbai is privileged to boast a coastal life, encompassing three distinct types of coasts - rocky shore, sandy shore, and muddy shore. The diversity varies based on the habitat. Contrary to popular belief that sea water is solely polluted, it's essential to recognize that within this perception lies the inherent beauty of marine life. Mumbaikars will discover that this natural wonder is intricately woven into the fabric of our city."

Award Ceremony:

In addition to the immersive experiences, the festival hosts a photography competition accessible to enthusiasts nationwide. Participants are encouraged to exhibit their captures of marine life on coastwise.in/submit. The festival's climax will feature an award ceremony towards the conclusion of February, honoring the splendor and diversity of marine life in and around Mumbai.