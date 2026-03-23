Explained: BJP's Satara ZP Win Sparks Row, Sena Alleges Police Misconduct & Voter Suppression, Shinde Calls It 'Murder of Democracy'

Mumbai: A political controversy erupted in Maharashtra after the BJP won the Satara Zilla Parishad president’s post despite the Sena-NCP alliance holding a majority, triggering protests by Shiv Sena leaders who alleged police interference and voter suppression during the election.

Today, Shiv Sena MLAs and ministers also staged a protest on the steps of Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan, alleging police misbehaved with public representatives of the ruling party during the Satara Zilla Parishad elections.

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What Happened During Satara Zilla Parishad Elections?

On Friday, the election to the Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) president's post took place. BJP's Priya Shinde was elected the president of the local governing body, trumping the Shiv Sena-NCP combine's candidate despite the latter having the majority. The BJP narrowly surpassed the Sena-NCP alliance's tally to win the top post. Not just this, the police allegedly took away some Zilla Parishad members from the Sena and NCP before the voting took place.

Read Also BJP Seizes Satara Zilla Parishad For First Time Since Maharashtra's Formation In Strategic Coup

Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai and NCP's Makarand Patil also alleged that the local police manhandled them during the election. Notably, Desai is also the guardian minister of Satara. The BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the NCP headed by Sunetra Pawar together form the Mahayuti government in the state.

Eknath Shinde Condemns Disruption During Election

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde strongly condemned the alleged disruption during the election. Shinde raised the issue during the ongoing budget session and said, "Depriving voters of their right to vote is the murder of democracy."

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Shinde informed the Assembly that he had received calls from Shambhuraj Desai and Makrand Patil prior to the election, who alleged that cases had suddenly been registered against two voters for an old case. He said this raised suspicion of attempts to influence the election outcome.

Shinde further stated that he immediately contacted Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Joshi and instructed that no voter should be prevented from casting their vote until the process was completed. However, despite this, the two voters being detained triggered serious concerns over the integrity of the election.

CM Fadnavis Assures Inquiry

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a proper inquiry would be conducted and appropriate action would be taken based on its findings. Maharashtra council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe directs the government to suspend Satara SP for ruckus during the Zilla Parishad president election.

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