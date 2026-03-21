BJP Seizes Satara Zilla Parishad For First Time Since Maharashtra's Formation In Strategic Coup

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ

Mumbai: In a significant political development in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, for the first time since the state’s formation, established power in the Satara Zilla Parishad.

Strategic Move

The shift in power comes after a strategic political move led by Public Works Development Minister Chhatrapati Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, reportedly following a phone call from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Despite having only 28 members, BJP managed to secure the support of 33 members, surpassing the 30 votes secured by the Shiv Sena–NCP alliance.

In a closely contested election, BJP candidate Priya Shinde was elected President of the Zilla Parishad by a margin of just one vote, underlining the intense political competition. Raju Bhosale was elected as the Vice President.

Leadership Elected

This victory marks a major breakthrough for the BJP in Satara, a region known for its strong political legacy and influence in state politics. The development is being viewed as a significant milestone that could reshape local political dynamics and strengthen BJP’s presence in western Maharashtra.

Political observers consider this win a result of strategic coordination and leadership at both the state and district levels, signaling a shift in the region’s traditional power structure.

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