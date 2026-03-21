Andheri Holy Cross Encroachment Dispute: Christian Community Prays At Site, Seeks Action From BMC And Police

Members of the Christian community gathered in prayer on Friday before a Holy Cross that has allegedly been forcibly encroached upon inside a shop at Kondvita Village in MIDC, Andheri (East). |

Mumbai: Members of the Christian community gathered in prayer on Friday before a Holy Cross that has allegedly been forcibly encroached upon inside a shop at Kondvita Village in MIDC, Andheri (East).

Encroachment Allegation

The site, regarded as sacred by local residents, has become the centre of an ongoing dispute after claims that the cross was enclosed within a commercial establishment without authorisation. Despite repeated appeals, residents allege that no concrete action has been taken by the authorities.

Earlier, locals had organised a morcha to the BMC’s K East Ward office, with support from the Watchdog Foundation, seeking immediate intervention and restoration of access to the religious symbol. Protesters submitted representations highlighting what they described as a clear violation.

However, officials from the MIDC Police Station and the BMC K East Ward are yet to initiate action, residents claimed.

Renewed Demand

On Friday, community members once again assembled at the site to offer prayers, reiterating their demand for the removal of the encroachment and protection of the cross.

Residents have urged the civic administration and police to act promptly to resolve the issue and uphold the sanctity of the site.

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